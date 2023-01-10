Terran Coin (TRR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $43.66 Million

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00010623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $43.66 million and $7.26 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terran Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00446665 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.86 or 0.01314156 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,470.15 or 0.31548834 BTC.

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terran Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terran Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.