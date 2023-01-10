The Debt Box (DEBT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $688.06 Million

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One The Debt Box token can now be purchased for $29.24 or 0.00169774 BTC on popular exchanges. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded 52.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box launched on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

