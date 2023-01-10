The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $212.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.13.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE EFX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,013. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $267.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Equifax by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 32.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

