The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Lowered to $356.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $384.00 to $356.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $402.25.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $353.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.67 and its 200 day moving average is $335.33. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $404.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.