The Graph Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $31.74 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $611.50 million and $31.74 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00445313 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.79 or 0.01315977 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.43 or 0.31453317 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,556,196,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,730,325,567 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.