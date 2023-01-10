The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNC. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.10.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,604,078,000 after purchasing an additional 198,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,834,000 after purchasing an additional 195,172 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

