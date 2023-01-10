The Sandbox Price Tops $0.52 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002992 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $781.60 million and $190.77 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003361 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00444827 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.61 or 0.01299732 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,477.88 or 0.31418966 BTC.
About The Sandbox
The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.
The Sandbox Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.
