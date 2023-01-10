The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Timken worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the third quarter worth $656,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Timken by 339.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 94,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Timken during the third quarter worth $2,321,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.63.

Insider Activity at Timken

Timken Price Performance

In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.33. 2,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,179. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.