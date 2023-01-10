Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 27,815,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,707,623. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.67. Tilray has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. Tilray’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,224,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,527,460.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Tilray by 5,982.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 188.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tilray in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Tilray by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

