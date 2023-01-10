Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.94 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.