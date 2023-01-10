Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.94 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
