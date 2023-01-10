TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

TSE:RNW opened at C$11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$10.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.20.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$109.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.05.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

