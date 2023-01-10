TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $694.78.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $650.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $616.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $592.97. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $684.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,355 in the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

