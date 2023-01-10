Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.79.

TRV opened at $189.12 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.96.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 30.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

