Tribe Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Tribe has a total market cap of $95.70 million and $1.35 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tribe has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Tribe token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00444660 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.79 or 0.01304633 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,484.42 or 0.31411167 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

