Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TGI. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.14.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Stock Down 2.6 %

TGI opened at $9.50 on Friday. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.57 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.