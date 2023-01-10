TrueUSD Reaches Market Cap of $846.70 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $846.70 million and $35.54 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 129.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00445207 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.00 or 0.01443166 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.80 or 0.31445870 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 846,802,960 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand.Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.