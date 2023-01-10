UBS Group Cuts Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target to €140.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from €143.00 ($153.76) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RDSMY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €164.00 ($176.34) to €148.00 ($159.14) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €170.00 ($182.80) to €162.00 ($174.19) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($204.30) to €175.00 ($188.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $33.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

