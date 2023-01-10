UBS Group Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $230.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.06.

TSCO opened at $217.48 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.10. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $10,444,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

