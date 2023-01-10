UBS Group Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $600.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $565.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $478.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.68. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

