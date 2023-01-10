Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Trading Down 3.7%

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 1,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 612,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Several brokerages have commented on UDMY. KeyCorp raised their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.18 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $88,550.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,696.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 203,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $2,463,724.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,091,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,430.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $88,550.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,696.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 637,279 shares of company stock worth $7,232,557. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 70.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Udemy by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Udemy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

