Ultra Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.39 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $59.39 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001137 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,201.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00621511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00259835 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00044478 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00062967 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18836609 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $813,101.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

