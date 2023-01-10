Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after acquiring an additional 307,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,011,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $642,211,000 after acquiring an additional 776,970 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $211.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.58.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

