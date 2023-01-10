United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Given New $48.00 Price Target at UBS Group

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.17.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $39.57 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34.

United Natural Foods announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 307.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 28.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $54,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

