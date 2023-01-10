United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Shares Gap Down to $22.88

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $22.06. United States Cellular shares last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 1,820 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on USM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18.

Insider Activity at United States Cellular

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $35,964.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,217.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United States Cellular

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United States Cellular by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 34.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

