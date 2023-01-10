United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Stock Price Up 2.1%

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.29. Approximately 115,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 182,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

United States Copper Index Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Copper Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPER. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 95,380 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter.

