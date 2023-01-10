Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UNTY opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Bancorp

In other Unity Bancorp news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $358,432.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,867.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 149,358 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 13.0% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 894,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 102,972 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,817,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 222.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading

