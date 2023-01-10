UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Hits $3.29 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.29 billion and approximately $2.05 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.45 or 0.00019802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.09 or 0.00465509 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000909 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019278 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.43380056 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,430,502.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

