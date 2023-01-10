Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 27,164 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 324,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 124,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 65,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 119,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.23. 100,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,469,774. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

