Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,249 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,420. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

