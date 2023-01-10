Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,581 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,070,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.92. 21,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.