Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 0.1 %

GIS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.59. 15,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,800. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

