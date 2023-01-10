Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 221.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 53.7% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $49.76. 2,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,733. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.846 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

