Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 17,532 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,532 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 148,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 27,543 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,363,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,616,000 after acquiring an additional 481,932 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock remained flat at $50.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,915. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $54.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48.

