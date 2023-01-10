Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

VVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Valvoline stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Valvoline

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,786 shares of company stock valued at $514,611. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 16.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 707,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 97,610 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $55,059,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,006,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

See Also

