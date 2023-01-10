VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 1,222.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,824 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $16,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.30. The company had a trading volume of 58,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.49 and a 200-day moving average of $210.48. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $314.82.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $2.401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.