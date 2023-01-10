Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $43,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,469,774. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

