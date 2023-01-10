Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Lowered by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,633,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,365,000 after acquiring an additional 284,589 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $255,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,809,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,072 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,111. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average of $52.74. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

