Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 8.2% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after buying an additional 1,379,995 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after buying an additional 301,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,583,000 after acquiring an additional 218,642 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $216.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.60 and its 200-day moving average is $230.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $311.32.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

