Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Reduced by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

VO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,881. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $249.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.78 and a 200 day moving average of $206.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

