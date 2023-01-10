Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $188.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $224.85.

