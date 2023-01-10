Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Lifted by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.4% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,733,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after buying an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,234,000 after buying an additional 141,623 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,727,000 after buying an additional 44,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $162.35. 943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,933. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $182.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.