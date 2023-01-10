Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust CO. of NH

Raymond James Trust CO. of NH trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 23.4% of Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $395,859,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,914,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $357.05. The stock had a trading volume of 35,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,442. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $435.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.