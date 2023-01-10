Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Aire Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 6.0% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.57.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

