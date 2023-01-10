Vantage Financial Partners LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.91. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,859. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $224.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.97 and its 200-day moving average is $186.70.

