Vantage Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,037 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

GOVT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,525,468 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24.

