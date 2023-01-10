Vantage Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,541 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,627,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,428,000 after acquiring an additional 80,540 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.24. 34,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,434. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.43 and its 200-day moving average is $241.34. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $282.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

