Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 640 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,286,000 after buying an additional 180,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,422,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.21. 39,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $297.29.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.