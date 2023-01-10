Venus USDC One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.56 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $103.98 million and approximately $9.56 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02179523 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14,020,181.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

