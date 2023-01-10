Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $4.29 on Major Exchanges

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Venus token can now be purchased for approximately $4.29 or 0.00024882 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $61.27 million and $2.13 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Venus Token Profile

Venus’ launch date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,272,678 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

