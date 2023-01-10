Vertical Research Downgrades Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to Hold

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $491.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lockheed Martin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $478.73.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $458.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $481.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.06. The company has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $359.45 and a twelve month high of $498.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

