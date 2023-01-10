Vertical Research Downgrades Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to Hold

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $491.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lockheed Martin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $478.73.
Lockheed Martin Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $458.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $481.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.06. The company has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $359.45 and a twelve month high of $498.95.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.